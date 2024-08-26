This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
Waiting on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to arrive in stores next month? One customer has just gotten their hands on the device more than a week early. The phone arrived unfolded — unlike the previous Pixel Fold — in a much thinner and more square box.
Aside from the change in box size, shape and how the phone was placed inside, the rest of the unboxing is your standard fare. You take off the sleeve to get to the box and the other bits and pieces are found underneath the phone.
According to the person who got the phone early, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a different glass being used for the inner screen. Most importantly however, for me at least, the crease in the center of the screen seems to have been vastly improved over the previous Fold. The bezels are also much more pleasant to look at.
Now, I personally am still not sold on foldables. I feel like it’s a type of phone not many really wanted but companies are determined to produce. Yeah, the extra screen real estate is nice in theory, but the crease that nobody has managed to get rid of just bothers me too much.
Still, improvements are clearly being made as can be seen above. And if you really want a foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold seems like it’s going to be a solid phone. It’s packing good specs, especially the 120 Hz OLED display and 16 GB of RAM.
Which makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a no-brainer for those that want the newest AI-powered foldable and, maybe, one of the best phones worth buying today.
Not to mention that Google is also bringing Gemini — its flagship AI model — to the entire Pixel 9 family. Apple, on the other hand, hasn’t made a foldable phone yet. And Bloomberg’s industry insider Mark Gurman claims Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Gemini.
