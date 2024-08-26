Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation

By
0comments
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
Waiting on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to arrive in stores next month? One customer has just gotten their hands on the device more than a week early. The phone arrived unfolded — unlike the previous Pixel Fold — in a much thinner and more square box.

Aside from the change in box size, shape and how the phone was placed inside, the rest of the unboxing is your standard fare. You take off the sleeve to get to the box and the other bits and pieces are found underneath the phone.

According to the person who got the phone early, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a different glass being used for the inner screen. Most importantly however, for me at least, the crease in the center of the screen seems to have been vastly improved over the previous Fold. The bezels are also much more pleasant to look at.


Now, I personally am still not sold on foldables. I feel like it’s a type of phone not many really wanted but companies are determined to produce. Yeah, the extra screen real estate is nice in theory, but the crease that nobody has managed to get rid of just bothers me too much.

Still, improvements are clearly being made as can be seen above. And if you really want a foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold seems like it’s going to be a solid phone. It’s packing good specs, especially the 120 Hz OLED display and 16 GB of RAM.

Not to mention that Google is also bringing Gemini — its flagship AI model — to the entire Pixel 9 family. Apple, on the other hand, hasn’t made a foldable phone yet. And Bloomberg’s industry insider Mark Gurman claims Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Gemini.

Which makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a no-brainer for those that want the newest AI-powered foldable and, maybe, one of the best phones worth buying today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless