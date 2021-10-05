Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Google Camera

First Google Pixel 6 Pro camera and video samples leak

Daniel Petrov
By
0
First Google Pixel 6 Pro camera and video samples leak
By now we already know quite a lot about the Google Pixel 6 Pro specs as well as those of its smaller sibling the Pixel 6. 

A source with a good track record over at Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, has filled in the gaps on what we didn't know, including Google's homebrew Tensor chipset core counts and clock frequencies.

Granted, we've had Tensor chipset benchmarks leaked before, yet the tip now includes the architecture breakdown, as well as confirms the exact camera sensors that Google will be using for its main, ultrawide, and periscope zoom cameras (a Pixel 6 Pro exclusive).

To wit, here is the Pixel 6 Pro specs list:

  • 6.71" 120Hz 1440p curved display
  • Google Tensor processor with 2x 2.8 GHz X1, 2x2.25 GHz A78, and 4x1.8 GHz  A55 cores
  • ARM Mali-G78 GPU
  • 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor main camera
  • 48MP sensor with 4x periscope zoom lens
  • 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor ultrawide camera
  • 12MP selfie camera
  • 5000mAh battery, 33W charging speed
  • Up to 12GB RAM/512GB storage model

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera and video samples


As you can see, while the Google Tensor chip performance is said to be similar to that of the upper midrange Snapdragon 870 chipset, Google has put the best camera set it has ever placed in a Pixel phone, and those make great photos even with a single 12MP cams to begin with.

Thankfully, a few Google Pixel 6 Pro camera and video samples, including zoom and ultrawide photos, have leaked out courtesy of Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today, so we can have a better idea what awaits us when the Pixel 6 Pro hits the market.


As you can see, the leaked images look great in terms of color and sharpness, including the 4x periscope zoom sample but we will reserve judgment for when we get a retail unit and run it through our camera comparison grind. 

Moreover, the source warns that these shots are taken by an "amateur camera user with pre-production software," so don't get your hopes up or down by what you see here.

It's the first time that Google has placed a huge 50MP sensor in a phone, and the first it has used optical magnification of none other than the trendy periscope zoom kind, so things are about to be shaken and stirred in the world of mobile photography very soon.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Doctor defends himself for using iPhone 13 Pro macro feature at work
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Doctor defends himself for using iPhone 13 Pro macro feature at work
Apple’s A15 chipset 62% faster than competition in independent tests
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple’s A15 chipset 62% faster than competition in independent tests
Unaddressed Apple Pay, Visa contactless card exploit could part you with your funds
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Unaddressed Apple Pay, Visa contactless card exploit could part you with your funds
Honor Magic X foldable surfaces in a new leak
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Honor Magic X foldable surfaces in a new leak
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen states Facebook chooses profit over safety
by Iskra Petrova,  2
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen states Facebook chooses profit over safety
Apple stops signing iOS 14.8: you can no longer downgrade to it
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple stops signing iOS 14.8: you can no longer downgrade to it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless