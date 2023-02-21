Google Pixel 6 falls back to its lowest price ever!

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Can you get a flagship phone for under $500? It might seem impossible, but thanks to the latest Amazon deal on the Pixel 6, you can get one for even less. Much less (41% off!). Granted, we're talking about a generation old device here, but don't forget that Pixels are software-rich, and they're getting better with time, unlike other flagships.

Google opened a new chapter in its smartphone lineup with the Pixel 6, both in terms of design and hardware. The "camera bar" design and the Tensor hardware chip the company made in-house are on full display in this model.

For all the nerdy stuff, you can check out our Pixel 6 review, which gave it a 9.0 out of 10, but honestly, this phone is packed with features and a steal at this price. The 6.4-inch OLED screen is gorgeous and one of the best when it comes to color accuracy, and the phone is built with high-quality materials, not like those other companies that use plastic for their "cheap flagships."

But the real magic is in the software department, where Google put a ton of AI features into the Tensor chip. Plus, the extended software update cycle is super fast, making this phone even more tempting. You don't wanna miss out on this one, trust me.

