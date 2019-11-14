T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Brand-new Google Pixel 2 units are on sale at a crazy low price if the Pixel 3a feels steep

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 14, 2019, 5:01 AM
You probably don't think a lot about the Pixel 2 nowadays, considering Google released this bad boy more than two years ago with a 5-inch display in tow that seems quite small by 2019 high-end and even mid-range standards. The outdated 5-incher also sports some awfully thick screen bezels (even compared to the likes of the Pixel 3a), while the Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood is no longer what we'd call a powerhouse.

On the bright side, the Google Pixel 2 runs a silky smooth version of Android 10, and unless something goes terribly wrong, the 2017-released handset should get an official Android 11 update at the exact same time as its younger brothers and sisters. That alone might be reason to pay a little attention to a fresh Woot deal allowing you to purchase brand-new 64GB factory unlocked units at $249.99 a pop today only.


That's right, Amazon's discount-specialized daughter company has somehow managed to obtain new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pixel 2 stock in late 2019, selling this no doubt limited inventory alongside a 90-day warranty in a black color only. You're not looking at international units here or anything, although Woot advises you to "confirm" with Sprint the phone will work on the "Now Network" if you plan to take it there.

Meanwhile, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile compatibility shouldn't be a problem, which makes this a very inclusive holiday bargain. In addition to the aforementioned top-notch software support, the Pixel 2 also has an awesome camera going for it (and not just by $250 standards), as well as more than decent stereo speakers, a premium water-resistant design combining glass and aluminum, and surprisingly good battery life. 

The tiny screen surrounded by massive bezels may not be considered a major flaw by everyone either, making for an overall more compact handset than the Pixel 3a. And something tells us the performance of the ancient Snapdragon 835 SoC is still comparable to that of the newer Snapdragon 670 silicon. Android purists may want to keep in mind the Pixel 3a typically costs 150 bucks more than the Pixel 2 at Woot right now, and there are no words on any hefty discounts being prepared by Google for Black Friday on that particular model.

inFla
1. inFla

Posts: 168; Member since: Aug 17, 2018

Had a Pixel 2, worst phone I ever owned.

posted on 6 hours ago

BertRanch
2. BertRanch

Posts: 1; Member since: Oct 30, 2017

Have a Pixel 2 now, best phone I ever owned.

posted on 2 hours ago

LordDavon
3. LordDavon

Posts: 171; Member since: Sep 19, 2011

You can get the Mi Mix 2S new on Amazon for under $250 right now. Think I'd take that over the Pixel 2.

posted on 41 min ago

