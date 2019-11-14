Brand-new Google Pixel 2 units are on sale at a crazy low price if the Pixel 3a feels steep
That's right, Amazon's discount-specialized daughter company has somehow managed to obtain new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pixel 2 stock in late 2019, selling this no doubt limited inventory alongside a 90-day warranty in a black color only. You're not looking at international units here or anything, although Woot advises you to "confirm" with Sprint the phone will work on the "Now Network" if you plan to take it there.
Meanwhile, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile compatibility shouldn't be a problem, which makes this a very inclusive holiday bargain. In addition to the aforementioned top-notch software support, the Pixel 2 also has an awesome camera going for it (and not just by $250 standards), as well as more than decent stereo speakers, a premium water-resistant design combining glass and aluminum, and surprisingly good battery life.
The tiny screen surrounded by massive bezels may not be considered a major flaw by everyone either, making for an overall more compact handset than the Pixel 3a. And something tells us the performance of the ancient Snapdragon 835 SoC is still comparable to that of the newer Snapdragon 670 silicon. Android purists may want to keep in mind the Pixel 3a typically costs 150 bucks more than the Pixel 2 at Woot right now, and there are no words on any hefty discounts being prepared by Google for Black Friday on that particular model.
