Google Photos begins rolls out of Locked Folder cloud backup on Android, iOS and the Web





One of these helpful utilities is the Locked Folder, a nifty little container within the Google Photos app, secured by your device's screen lock, that can tuck away sensitive photos and videos. Although incredibly useful, to date the feature lacked two very important functions: Compatibility with devices running anything other than Android and the ability to backup and sync the media in case of a device switch.





As reported by 9to5Google , one of the biggest pain points of using the Locked Folder was to find out after having switched to a new device that you have lost your sensitive media. Items in this secure folder are not backed up to your Google account or moved to another device during cable or cloud data transfers. Furthermore, if you uninstall or clear your Photos app data, all the items in the Locked Folder get wiped, forever lost in the ether.





This is all about to change, as Google is rolling out an update for the Photos app that addresses both of these issues. Items in the Locked Folder will now be backed up and synced to your Google account and will now be accessible on all your devices, including iOS and the web.









Google states that these changes will begin to roll out today on existing Android devices, however, as it usually goes with these Google staged rollouts, it might be a while before you see the feature pop up in your Google Photos app. However, I would stay on top of it and make sure I'm on the latest version of the app, which as of right now on Android is v6.9. As a feature that started out as a Pixel exclusive, it will be refreshing to see how it has progressed from expanding to other Androids and now to iOS and the web version with the addition of cloud backup.

For years now, Google Photos has been a game-changer in how we manage our cherished memories. The popular app not only gives us a way to save our photos on the cloud, but also incorporates helpful features and utilities that can both transform our media and manage our device storage at the same time.