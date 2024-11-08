Google Photos may add several new features to its built-in video editor
Up Next:
Google Photos is reportedly working on making it easier for users to stitch together multiple video clips and is also planning to add several useful features to its video editor.
Google has recently rolled out quite a few improvements to its video editor tool in Google Photos. You now get to use an updated trim tool, a new auto-enhance feature, playback speed controls, and even AI-powered video presets.
Right now, Google Photos has a Highlight video feature that allows you to combine multiple photos or video clips. However, the video editor that's built-in in Google Photos doesn't support this functionality at this point. References about the feature coming soon were found in version 7.7 of Google Photos.
The button will likely appear alongside other video editing tools. When you tap on it, you'll be greeted by a new page with a timeline and a 'Plus' icon that will let you add more clips. Just like other video editors, the newly added clips will then appear alongside the original video in the timeline.
Google may also add a secondary button (for the same feature) in the top-right corner of the editor user interface.
Right now, these features are not available to the public just yet. They are believed to be coming soon with an update to this app, but the exact date of their release is unknown at this time.
I really like that Google is working on making Google Photos more feature-rich. The service has evolved a lot since it was first available, and all the new features and changes are making it an enticing option for editing photos, and with these new features, videos as well.
Google has recently rolled out quite a few improvements to its video editor tool in Google Photos. You now get to use an updated trim tool, a new auto-enhance feature, playback speed controls, and even AI-powered video presets.
Now, the folks at Android Authority have discovered the company is working on another change to make it easy for you to put together multiple clips while editing videos.
Right now, Google Photos has a Highlight video feature that allows you to combine multiple photos or video clips. However, the video editor that's built-in in Google Photos doesn't support this functionality at this point. References about the feature coming soon were found in version 7.7 of Google Photos.
The hints suggest that Google may replace the Highlight video feature with a button dubbed "Add clips" for the video editor.
The button will likely appear alongside other video editing tools. When you tap on it, you'll be greeted by a new page with a timeline and a 'Plus' icon that will let you add more clips. Just like other video editors, the newly added clips will then appear alongside the original video in the timeline.
Google may also add a secondary button (for the same feature) in the top-right corner of the editor user interface.
But that's not all! Google was also discovered to be working on relocating the Audio Eraser tool from the Audio tab to the Video tab of the editor. This change would make the editing workflow more simple and straightforward.
Right now, these features are not available to the public just yet. They are believed to be coming soon with an update to this app, but the exact date of their release is unknown at this time.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: