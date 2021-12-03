Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Android Software updates Apps Google

Non-Pixel Android phones start getting the "Locked Folder" feature in Google Photos

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Non-Pixel phones start getting the "Locked Folder" feature in Google Photos
Google Photos Locked Folder, a feature that arrived in Google Pixel phones back in June and that allows you to lock photos and images behind the on-device passcode or biometric is now starting to roll out to non-Pixel Android phones, reports 9to5Google.

"Locked folder" showing up to Google photos on non-Pixel Android phones now


The option to Lock Folder with images behind biometrics protection is now appearing on more Android devices within the Google Photos app. Several devices such as models by Oppo, OnePlus, and Samsung are now getting the option under the "Utilities" section of the Photos app. What's more, some users are also getting a notification to set up the Locked Folder.

This feature allows you to protect any sensitive images or videos from being uploaded from your Android device to the cloud. The images in the locked folder will be kept locally on your phone and protected by your passcode or by biometric authentication set up on your device.


Additionally, if you add content to the Locked Folder, this content will be removed from any cloud backups.

So far, this feature was limited to Google Pixel phones. To check if you now have access to the option, you need to go to the Google Photos app > "Library" tab > "Utilities" > Locked Folder. The option is currently found near the bottom of the "Utilities" section.

However, keep in mind that not all Android phones have gotten this feature.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Meta details its approach to Messenger and Instagram security while building E2EE
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Meta details its approach to Messenger and Instagram security while building E2EE
Chat app Signal gets a donation system you can use to easily support it
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Chat app Signal gets a donation system you can use to easily support it
Apple made translucent AirPods but you can’t have them
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple made translucent AirPods but you can’t have them
Xiaomi 12 rear panel leak shows three cameras
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Xiaomi 12 rear panel leak shows three cameras
Verizon 5G Home Internet service arrives in two new cities
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon 5G Home Internet service arrives in two new cities
You can now play Pokemon Go at higher display refresh rate on iPhones and Android
by Daniel Petrov,  0
You can now play Pokemon Go at higher display refresh rate on iPhones and Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless