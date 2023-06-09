Google Photos can now recognize your face (sometimes) even when it's not actually visible





As the name suggests, this relies on facial recognition technology, either automatically adding a (previously created) label to a pic detected as featuring one of your close friends or family members or allowing you to manually do that when the app is not entirely sure of a person's presence in a photograph.





But what if someone has their back turned on you in an image (or a dozen) saved in your Google Photos account? You'd probably expect, well, nothing to happen, and while that may have been true until recently, it appears that Big G has somehow improved the app's face recognition capabilities and basically expanded them to also cover the back of one's head.













The neat new (non-) facial recognition trick doesn't work perfectly 100 percent of the time, but it still looks like it could save some users a little bit of hassle in trying to keep all artsy pics of loved ones grouped together. Of course, Google is well aware that the expanded feature can be wrong in its scans, letting you manually add face labels to photos recognized in this (relatively) new way rather than doing that automatically to avoid possible errors.





By no means magical (even though it might seem that way at first glance), the Google Photos face grouping tool most likely associates similar pictures showing the same person from the front and back. That's definitely not rocket science or the search giant's most advanced machine learning capability by a mile, but it makes for an undeniably cool end result.