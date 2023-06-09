Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google Photos can now recognize your face (sometimes) even when it's not actually visible

iOS Android Apps Google
Google Photos can now recognize your face (sometimes) even when it's not actually visible
Do you like to keep your snapshots and even video recordings neatly organized and grouped together by their subject or location? Then you must be familiar with the powerful and incredibly helpful face grouping tool built into the hugely popular Google Photos service.

As the name suggests, this relies on facial recognition technology, either automatically adding a (previously created) label to a pic detected as featuring one of your close friends or family members or allowing you to manually do that when the app is not entirely sure of a person's presence in a photograph.

But what if someone has their back turned on you in an image (or a dozen) saved in your Google Photos account? You'd probably expect, well, nothing to happen, and while that may have been true until recently, it appears that Big G has somehow improved the app's face recognition capabilities and basically expanded them to also cover the back of one's head.


As originally reported by Android Authority and since corroborated (at least in part) by 9To5Google, the app's face grouping functionality can now offer to label a person for you simply by looking... at their neck. 

The neat new (non-) facial recognition trick doesn't work perfectly 100 percent of the time, but it still looks like it could save some users a little bit of hassle in trying to keep all artsy pics of loved ones grouped together. Of course, Google is well aware that the expanded feature can be wrong in its scans, letting you manually add face labels to photos recognized in this (relatively) new way rather than doing that automatically to avoid possible errors.

By no means magical (even though it might seem that way at first glance), the Google Photos face grouping tool most likely associates similar pictures showing the same person from the front and back. That's definitely not rocket science or the search giant's most advanced machine learning capability by a mile, but it makes for an undeniably cool end result.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Loading Comments...

Latest News

BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leaks reveal important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leaks reveal important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless