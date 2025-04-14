Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Google patched a Chrome flaw that's been tracking you since forever

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Laptops
A Chrome browser window with a notification that a new version is available.
Pretty much every platform or service has some sort of security vulnerability and Chrome is no exception. Not long ago, Google tackled some high-severity issues that could have led to unauthorized access to sensitive data in its browser and now, it is addressing another one.

Google patched a major vulnerability in its browser – one that has actually been around since day one and could've been used to snoop on your browsing habits.

If you've ever noticed how clicked links turn purple instead of staying blue, that tiny visual cue is at the heart of the issue. What seems like a simple feature actually opened the door to a two-decade-old privacy flaw that could quietly expose parts of your web history.

In a recent blog post, Google broke down how it worked: websites could style links using the :visited selector to show different colors if you had already clicked them, regardless of where you clicked them before. That meant other sites could run sneaky scripts to check which links were purple – and essentially peek at where you've been online.

Before partitioning, when you clicked a link it would show as :visited on every site displaying that link. | Image credit – Google

It is not just about privacy, either. Google called it a "core design flaw" because it introduced real security risks like tracking, profiling, and even phishing. While the fix may have taken a while, it's finally here – and long overdue.

You are browsing on Site A and click a link to go to Site B. In this scenario, Site B would be added to your :visited history. Later, you might visit Site Evil, which creates a link to Site B as well. Without partitioning, Site Evil would display that link to Site B as :visited—even though you hadn't clicked the link on Site Evil. Then, Site Evil could use a security exploit to learn whether the link was styled as :visited, therefore learning that you've visited Site B in the past—leaking information about your browsing history.
– Google, April 2025

Chrome's upcoming update introduces triple-key partitioning, which means Chrome will no longer track visited links globally. Instead, it will now consider three things before marking a link as visited: the link's actual URL, the top-level site you are on (what shows in the address bar), and the frame origin where the link appears.

Recommended Stories
What this change does is make sure a link only shows up as visited if you have clicked on it before on that same site and in that same frame. In other words, no more sneaky cross-site tracking based on your browsing history.

So, with Chrome version 136 just around the corner, Google is finally putting an end to a 20-year-old privacy headache by overhauling how it handles visited links. This fix is set to go live in late April.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Samsung ends software support for one of its most unpopular flagships
Samsung ends software support for one of its most unpopular flagships

Latest News

Long texters are in for a treat as Google Messages prepares a generous update
Long texters are in for a treat as Google Messages prepares a generous update
Here we go again! Tariff exclusion for smartphones is only temporary says Commerce Secretary
Here we go again! Tariff exclusion for smartphones is only temporary says Commerce Secretary
Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC
Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC
T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you
T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you
Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit
Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit
Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless