Google patched a Chrome flaw that's been tracking you since forever

– Google, April 2025



Chrome's upcoming update introduces triple-key partitioning, which means Chrome will no longer track visited links globally. Instead, it will now consider three things before marking a link as visited: the link's actual URL, the top-level site you are on (what shows in the address bar), and the frame origin where the link appears.



What this change does is make sure a link only shows up as visited if you have clicked on it before on that same site and in that same frame. In other words, no more sneaky cross-site tracking based on your browsing history.