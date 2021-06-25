Google will now tell you when you shouldn't believe its search results!

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 25, 2021, 8:21 PM
1
In these days of fast-paced ever-changing news stories, Google Search is trying to keep up. Obtaining timely reliable information is important these days Google says, and whether you learn of something through social media or through a friend, the temptation is to turn to Google to find out more information.

In a new blog post released today, Google said, "Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, (but) sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet. This can be particularly true for breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that's published first may not be the most reliable."

To combat this, Google says that it can detect "when a topic is rapidly evolving and a range of sources hasn’t yet weighed in. In those cases, Google will include a notice suggesting that users check back later when more sources might have weighed in.

Last year Google started including a message when it hasn't been able to match your search well. And the recent "About This Result" panel will allow Google Search users to find out more information about the sources used on the app to help them decide whether they can feel confident in the answers they are receiving. Google says, "Across these features, our goal is to provide more context about your results so you can more confidently evaluate the information you find online."

The new notices will start rolling out in English to U.S. users and will be offered in other regions in future months.

