Google News is discontinuing the support for magazines and removing libraries
Google is trimming heavy: soon, Google News will be ending support for magazines and you have a limited time window to act.
The discontinuation of all support for magazine content in Google News will start a week before Christmas – on December 18, 2023 (via Android Headlines). Those who are subscribed to such type of content will have to find another way to access their favorite magazines.
Here’s what a member of the Google News Team shared on the topic:
The discontinuation of all support for magazine content in Google News will start a week before Christmas – on December 18, 2023 (via Android Headlines). Those who are subscribed to such type of content will have to find another way to access their favorite magazines.
In the remaining month (and some days), Google is allowing users to export and save their purchased magazine content. Those who have subscribed to magazines with interactive elements will be able to get a refund from Google.
Here’s what a member of the Google News Team shared on the topic:
Support for magazine content in Google News is being discontinued beginning on December 18, 2023, which means if you previously purchased or subscribed to magazines, access from Google News apps or news.google.com to your library of magazines will be removed.To continue to access previously purchased magazine content, we are providing the opportunity to export and save each purchased issue. In some cases, purchased magazines contain interactive elements that cannot be downloaded and saved for future access, and we are offering a refund for this content.
For context, Google News plays a pivotal role in the media landscape, supporting over 2300 news outlets. Monthly, it generates more than 24 billion clicks to publishers’ websites via Google Search and Google News. The abrupt demise of magazine support raises questions about evolving user media consumption habits.
Things that are NOT allowed: