Android Google Coronavirus

Google's new AR social distancing tool can keep you safe

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 29, 2020, 7:32 PM
Google's new AR social distancing tool can keep you safe
So there you are, walking down the street when it occurs to you that you've left your mask at home. And to make matters worse, someone without a mask is heading in your direction
coughing up their lungs. Is this person, possibly shedding COVID-19, more than 6-feet away from you? That is the distance recommended by the CDC to make sure that you're out of range of any possible COVID-19 contamination. According to Droid-Life, Google has a new experiment called Sodar that uses your phone and AR to measure a two-meter ring to show you how far away someone needs to be so that you won't catch the coronavirus from him (two meters equals a little more than six and a half feet).

Sodar requires the use of an Android phone with the Chrome browser app installed. Open up the Chrome browser and go to sodar.withgoogle.com. Tap on the "Launch" button and you'll go through a short tutorial that basically tells you to point your phone on the ground so that an AR ring two meters around you can be created. Keep in mind that Sodar will not work on the iPhone, nor will it work on Android with a non-Chrome browser. The idea is to make sure that every person is adhering to social distancing guidelines.


With Sodar, there is no guessing about whether you are a safe distance away from people who are unwittingly spreading the disease.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Best free Android games (2020)
Best free Android games (2020)
Best Apple Watch apps
Best Apple Watch apps
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts
Huawei Mate Xs 5G foldable phone review
Huawei Mate Xs 5G foldable phone review

Popular stories

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless