Google Messages users will finally be able to see emoji reactions sent from iPhone

Google Messages will finally be able to view emoji reactions sent from iPhone

For example, a heart reaction on an iPhone will appear with the heart-eyes emoji in Google Message. The "Ha Ha" reaction shows the crying with laughter emoji, and the question mark reaction will be displayed as a thinking emoji.







The new update adds other features to Google Messages too

