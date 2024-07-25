Google Messages update brings Snapchat-like face filters

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

By
Google Messages is about to get more fun with a new feature that has somewhat started to be released. It's now quietly rolling out: we're getting Snapchat-like face filters. The filters are available with the in-app camera UI, and you can find the relevant icon to the left of the camera shutter button (if you've received the update).

The new feature was first unearthed by Android Authority and their APK teardown searches in code to find hints of new features. According to their discovery, you'll be getting nine filter options, including a bunny, a dinosaur, a basic touch-up, and hats.


So far, it seems this isn't a wide release just yet, and the feature isn't available to most people at the moment. It should be rolling out gradually though, so if you don't see it yet, you have to wait for some time to get it.

That feature may not be as fun for some (I, for one, may now be too old for it), but it's a nice little addition to Google Messages and is in line with Google preparing a variety of features for the app. Now that it's replacing Samsung Messages in the US on flagship Galaxy phones, the app should get even more updates so the switch isn't disappointing.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

