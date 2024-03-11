Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Google Messages rolls out custom RCS conversation color themes more widely

Google Messages rolls out custom RCS conversation color themes more widely
Back in November, Google announced some new features for its Messages app as part of its celebration for reaching a one billion monthly active RCS users milestone. Many of these promised features, such as animated emoji, Photomoji and screen effects, have already been rolled out to users. However, there is one feature that has taken quite a while to roll out widely: custom themes.

Custom themes were announced as a customization feature that would allow users to change the bubble and background colors of individual conversations. Presumably, this feature was to help eliminate the limitations of blue versus green bubbles and to aid users with differentiating conversations.


However, according to Android Police, it appears that this feature is currently receiving a wider rollout. Although some users started seeing this option with the latest version of the Google Messages app in beta (v20240308), I received the update myself without updating my app (still in beta version 20240228), suggesting that this is a server-side push.

To check if the feature is available to you, you will first make sure you are in an RCS chat, as this feature does not work with SMS/MMS conversations. Once inside any chat thread, tap on the three dot menu and select "Change colors." This will then open the UI for changing themes, showing you all the color options available, including the default.

Theming options on a Google Pixel device
Theming options on a Samsung Galaxy device

It should be noted that this works slightly differently on Pixel devices that use Material You dynamic theming. When I tested on a Pixel, the theme affected both the background of the conversation and the bubble color. On a Samsung Galaxy device, though, it only altered the bubble color.

Additionally, when you successfully change the theme, you receive a small notification at the bottom that reads "You changed the theme," which also gives you a quick shortcut to change the theme again. Happy theming!
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before

Latest News

iPhone user who 'lost everything' warning others against malicious App Store app
iPhone user who 'lost everything' warning others against malicious App Store app
Google quietly enabled display output on the Pixel 8 series with the latest beta
Google quietly enabled display output on the Pixel 8 series with the latest beta
SMIC to create R&D team to investigate 3nm chip production for Huawei
SMIC to create R&D team to investigate 3nm chip production for Huawei
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Nothing Phone allows phone call recording while legal questions arise
Nothing Phone allows phone call recording while legal questions arise
Samsung will release the Galaxy A35 5G in the US but not the Galaxy A55 5G
Samsung will release the Galaxy A35 5G in the US but not the Galaxy A55 5G
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless