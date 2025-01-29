Google Meet rolls out the ability to change the meeting layout
Google announced today it’s now rolling out a new update that will further improve layout selection between Google Meet hardware and Zoom Room calls. The latest update expands interoperability support between the two apps, providing users with the option to choose a layout the is best suited for a certain scenario.
Also, users who are joining Zoom Meetings from a Google Meet hardware device will be able to change their layout directly from the device settings by heading to the “Change layout” option. Only two views are available when joining Google Meet from Zoom Meetings: gallery and speaker.
As per Google’s blog post, this update will be released gradually starting on February 12, so it seems that we’ll have to wait at least two weeks for this to be visible. Not to mention that it will take up to 15 days for the deployment to finish.
On the other hand, Google Meet interoperability on Zoom Rooms will be available to all Zoom Rooms customers on a supported Zoom Rooms device (or appliance). Google mentions that some devices may not fully support the feature until its manufacturer has pushed the lates Zoom Rooms software update to its devices.
For example, whenever a user joins a Google Meet call from Zoom Rooms, they will now be able to change layout by selecting the “View” option. Furthermore, users will be able to select between the tiled view, speaker spotlight view, or sidebar view.
Selecting the meeting layout on a Google Meet call using Zoom Rooms hardware | Image credit: Google
Google also confirmed that Zoom interoperability on Google Meet hardware is available to all Google Workspace customers with Google Meet hardware devices that have not reached their auto-update expiration date.
