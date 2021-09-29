Custom backgrounds are coming to Google Meet on Android

Leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra is basically a Galaxy Note with a weird camera bump

Samsung might cancel the Galaxy S21 FE 5G says company official

The big-battery Nokia G50 is one of the most affordable 5G phones available in the US

The Moto G Pure leaks in full ahead of a release at an undoubtedly great price

Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G on sale at new record high discounts

Latest 5G budget phone from Samsung has a 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh cell but lacks 3.5mm port