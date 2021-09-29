Notification Center

Android Apps Google

Custom backgrounds are coming to Google Meet on Android

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Custom backgrounds are coming to Google Meet on Android
Google is rolling out a new feature to Google Meet on Android devices, the ability to add video backgrounds to your calls. Up until now, you could only replace your background during video-calls with static images on web and mobile, but the latest update enables users to replace backgrounds with videos.

Currently, Google Meet users can choose from six videos made by Google, such as a classroom, a party, a beach and a couple more. However, more options are on the way, so you’ll have to keep using these until new ones become available.

It’s important to mention that the update is only available for Google Meet on Android since the feature is already available on web and iOS. According to Google, this is a gradual rollout, which means that it will take up to two weeks for all Meet users to get this feature, starting September 28.

As far as availability goes, the new feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. A nice nifty feature that will not just maintain privacy, but also make video-calls more fun is finally making its way to Android users.

