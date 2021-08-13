Google Meet makes it easier to manage unruly meetings

Google Meet makes it easier to manage unruly meetings0
Until now, the conferencing platform has only allowed for one host at a time to lead a meeting and retain all the administrator privileges. However, what happens when there are tens upon tens of unruly participants, and the only host's connection drops out—and there is nobody to pick up the slack? Complete anarchy? Pandemonium?
Some other new features
These include the ability to limit which participants are allowed to share their screen or send chat messages, which may certainly be useful to curb trolling in classroom settings.
In certain Workspace editions, hosts will also be able to control who can join a meeting by going to the Quick Access setting, although this isn't a feature available to all like the rest.
Co-hosts can also have the ability to mute all participants with one click, as well as end the meeting for everyone at any time.
Expect these features as of August 16
The update is going to be rolled out gradually to Google Meet users starting on August 16 of this year. Google promises a maximum waiting period of up to 15 days for the new features to become visible to users across board.
It should be noted, however, that the ability to add co-hosts won't be arriving to each and every one of the Google Meet editions out there. The following are sure to be getting it as promised:
- Google Workspace Essentials
- Enterprise Essentials
- Enterprise Standard
- Enterprise Plus
- Business Standard
- Business Plus
- Education Fundamentals
- Education Standard
- Education Plus
- Teaching and Learning Upgrade
Google notes that Google Workspace Business Starter, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, will not be receiving the new co-hosting update.