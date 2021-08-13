Google Meet makes it easier to manage unruly meetings





Until now, the conferencing platform has only allowed for one host at a time to lead a meeting and retain all the administrator privileges. However, what happens when there are tens upon tens of unruly participants, and the only host's connection drops out—and there is nobody to pick up the slack? Complete anarchy? Pandemonium?





Google Meet users have been wanting the ability to designate additional co-hosts in meetings on the platform for a long time, for just this reason as well as to simply make managing large meetings easier, where the responsibility can be shared. And in the most recent update, Google has done just that, introducing the possibility to assign up to 25 co-hosts in a single meeting.





Some other new features





Along with co-hosting, there are also a number of new admin functions now available on the app (for both desktop and mobile), which can be extended to any or all of the co-hosts as well.





These include the ability to limit which participants are allowed to share their screen or send chat messages, which may certainly be useful to curb trolling in classroom settings.





In certain Workspace editions, hosts will also be able to control who can join a meeting by going to the Quick Access setting, although this isn't a feature available to all like the rest.





Co-hosts can also have the ability to mute all participants with one click, as well as end the meeting for everyone at any time.





Expect these features as of August 16





The update is going to be rolled out gradually to Google Meet users starting on August 16 of this year. Google promises a maximum waiting period of up to 15 days for the new features to become visible to users across board.





It should be noted, however, that the ability to add co-hosts won't be arriving to each and every one of the Google Meet editions out there. The following are sure to be getting it as promised:





Google Workspace Essentials

Enterprise Essentials

Enterprise Standard

Enterprise Plus

Business Standard

Business Plus

Education Fundamentals

Education Standard

Education Plus

Teaching and Learning Upgrade



Google notes that Google Workspace Business Starter, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, will not be receiving the new co-hosting update.

Large-scale virtual gatherings on the Google Meet platform have never been the easiest to lead, no matter whether for business, academic, or entertainment purposes.