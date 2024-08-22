Google Meet low-latency live streaming gets support for 100,000 viewers
It’s been just a few days since Zoom announced its webinars now support up to 1 million participants, and Google is making a similar move but on a slightly smaller scale.
Google Meet’s low-latency live streaming experience is getting support for 100,000 viewers, up from 25,000. According to Google, to receive the ultra-low latency experience, a maximum of 25,000 viewers can be connected to a single regional data center at a time.
The new ultra-low latency viewing experience for live streamed meetings can be accessed from the Google Meet room hardware. In order to view a live stream via Google Meet hardware, simply invite the room to a view-only calendar event. When the event is about to start, the live stream should become visible in the room agenda.
Along with increasing support for Meet’s low-latency live streaming experience to 100,000 viewers, Google also revealed some of the benefit users will be getting:
- A virtually lag-free experience
- Significantly increased speaker video resolution (up to 720p per speaker)
- Shared content and presentations shown up to 2880x1800
- Improved automatic camera cuts that focus on the most relevant speakers & content
- Audience interaction through emoji reactions, polls and Q&A, and more.
Google says that the increased viewer limit is applied automatically for those customers with an eligible Google Workspace edition. Speaking of which, this improvement will only be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Enterprise Essentials Plus customers.
