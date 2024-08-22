Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google Meet low-latency live streaming gets support for 100,000 viewers

It’s been just a few days since Zoom announced its webinars now support up to 1 million participants, and Google is making a similar move but on a slightly smaller scale.

Google Meet’s low-latency live streaming experience is getting support for 100,000 viewers, up from 25,000. According to Google, to receive the ultra-low latency experience, a maximum of 25,000 viewers can be connected to a single regional data center at a time.

Along with increasing support for Meet’s low-latency live streaming experience to 100,000 viewers, Google also revealed some of the benefit users will be getting:

  • A virtually lag-free experience
  • Significantly increased speaker video resolution (up to 720p per speaker)
  • Shared content and presentations shown up to 2880x1800
  • Improved automatic camera cuts that focus on the most relevant speakers & content
  • Audience interaction through emoji reactions, polls and Q&A, and more.

The new ultra-low latency viewing experience for live streamed meetings can be accessed from the Google Meet room hardware. In order to view a live stream via Google Meet hardware, simply invite the room to a view-only calendar event. When the event is about to start, the live stream should become visible in the room agenda.

Google says that the increased viewer limit is applied automatically for those customers with an eligible Google Workspace edition. Speaking of which, this improvement will only be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Enterprise Essentials Plus customers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

