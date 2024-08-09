Google Meet gets new AI note-taker feature for meetings





As an exclusive Google Workspace feature, before it is available to everyone, Google is giving admins the ability to control whether their users can use it. Admins can turn the feature on or off for specific groups of users, or for the entire organization.





Admin setting to turn on AI note-taking in Meet | Image credit — Google





How it works The "Take notes for me" feature uses Google's advanced AI technology to transcribe and summarize your meetings in real-time. The notes are then stored in the meeting owner's Google Drive folder and follow the Meet retention policy that your organization has configured. The notes are also searchable, so you can easily find the information you need. This new AI note-taking feature is part of Google's Gemini suite of AI tools. It's available to customers who have a Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings and Messaging add-on license. Only users who are assigned one of these licenses will be able to use the note-taking feature.





This new feature could be a game-changer for anyone who spends a lot of time in meetings. It could free people up to focus on the conversation instead of frantically trying to take notes. It could also make it easier to share meeting notes with people who couldn't attend.



Of course, there are also some potential downsides. Some people might be concerned about privacy. After all, the AI will be listening to and transcribing everything that's said in the meeting. There's also the possibility that the AI could make mistakes in its note-taking, so a look-over by a human might be necessary in some cases.





That said, this seems like a positive development and another example of how AI is being used to make our lives easier and more productive. The admin setting will be rolled out gradually starting on August 13, 2024 and should be fully available to everyone by August 21, 2024.