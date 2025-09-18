Google Maps gets some small touch ups for its Material 3 Expressive makeover

Google makes small improvements to the Android version of Google Maps.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates Apps Google
The Google Maps icon and wordmark is seen above the illustration of a city.
Google is touching up some of the Material 3 Expressive changes it made to Google Maps. On the Overview page, tabs for Directions, Start, Ask, and Call, which are found on a carousel at the top of the page (until you scroll down) will be locked to the bottom of the display. By making that change, Google was forced to move Overview, Reviews, Photos, Updates, and About to space above the image previews.

Yes, Virginia. There is a reason why Google made this move


There actually is a good reason why Google made this move. Shifting the tabs around and docking them at the bottom makes it easier for Google Map users who prefer to use the app one-handed to press the tab to access the information they want. Other changes to the Overview were made directly under the name of your destination. Instead of actually showing the number of average stars received for this location, Google saved some space by showing the number of stars in numerical form. 

Do you like the Material 3 Expressive design change for Google Maps?

Vote View Result

For example, instead of showing four stars and .8 of a star to represent the 4.8 stars received by the Golden Gate Bridge,the app now shows 4.8 and one star to indicate that this is the rating in stars. The number of reviewers who left a rating is now rounded off. For example, with the Golden Gate Bridge, Google first showed that there were 83,669 ratings left. With the update, that is changed to 83.7K. Moved to the top of this line is the icon indicating that there is wheelchair access. The word "Bridge," representing what kind of structure your destination is, can also be seen on the first line; the length of the journey in hours and minutes has been dropped to the second and last line.

Modernizing the Google Maps app


One of the hallmarks of a Material 3 Expressive makeover is the use of containers that make it easier to separate each individual field in a list of related items. Think of a settings menu on your phone with each item separated so it is easier to distinguish from the previous item. In the Google Maps Overview, a container is used to separate the description of your destination, its name and address, website, phone number, and other fields. Before the Material 3 Expressive makeover, these fields would be separated by a thin, light line that you might have missed.

Images compare Google Maps Overview before and after the Material 3 Expressive update.
The current version  of Google Maps for Android on the left and the new version  on the right. | Image credit-9to5Google

This is the version of Google Maps that has been updated


The latest version of Google Maps to contain the new Material 3 Expressive design for Android is the Google Maps beta (version 25.37.x). You can find out which version of Google Maps is running on your Android-powered phone by going to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps. Scroll to Maps, tap on it, and on the App info page, scroll to the very bottom, and you'll see the version of Google Maps running on your phone.

If you don't have Google Maps installed on your Android handset, go to the Play Store, search for Google Maps, and download the app on your phone.

Google Maps gets some small touch ups for its Material 3 Expressive makeover
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Google's contractor layoffs reveal the messy human side of the AI boom

by Johanna Romero • 1

Google adds a Gemini feature that will challenge ChatGPT in a very meaningful way

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Google confirms a brief, but major outage affecting Gmail and Workspace is now resolved

by Johanna Romero • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless