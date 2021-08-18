Google Maps faces a new Russian rival on Android Auto

Google Maps faces a new Russian rival on Android Auto0
Yandex is a Russian machine-learning navigational tech company, which seems to have created a perfect alternative to Google Maps, with its 10 years of experience in navigation and transportation services. Yandex.Maps offers it all to rival Google Maps, including voice prompts, alerts for upcoming speed limits and traffic cameras, and traffic congestion info updated in real time.
However, as Engadget (who first reported on this) notes, the Yandex.Maps full navigational package has one enormous limiting factor that may hurt its ability to truly compete with Google Maps.
Yandex.Maps is currently only available in Russia, and requires a paid "Yandex Plus" subscription if drivers want to make use of the novel dashboard-navigation experience.
The company does offer Russians a three-month free trial to test it out before buying, though. And for all we know, the $2.30 equivalent of the 169 Russian rubles that are charged as a monthly usage fee may just be worth it if it outperforms Google Maps in precise road mapping and route calculation.
Google Maps isn't always updated to reflect the opening up or blocking off of smaller streets, or acknowledge the existence of some legitimate off-road routes, for example, especially outside the USA—so it's possible Yandex.Maps could be a truly worthy alternative.