Google Maps for Android buttons and other UI elements get a new color for a more cohesive look
Google Maps for Android is now getting rid of the blue accent color it used for buttons, text, and other UI elements, and is now replace it with shades of teal that look better with the app's color palette. The change is rolling out now to Android users with app version 24.49.06.x or later.
You probably know already that many Google apps have adopted Dynamic Color, which comes with the Material You design language. Google Maps, however, still has a static palette. For quite a while, it was sporting a blue accent color, which is now changing to teal for Android users.
The new shades of teal are present across the entire Google Maps app. The change affects buttons, text, and other elements of the user interface. The tab icons in the bottom navigation bar are also colored in the trendy color, while the labels beneath them have switched to black for a more contrasty look.
I personally think this is a case of when a small change makes a big difference. Changing the buttons and other elements in the app with a more suitable color shows that Google pays attention to detail, which is important in design.
Right now, the change appears to be reserved for Google Maps users on Android, and it's not clear whether the iPhone version of the app will get the new design tweak.
If you're not seeing the change yet, ensure your app is up to date and try force quitting it via the Settings app.
Old vs new colors. | Image Credit - 9to5Google
Although some may not like the new look, the teal color actually looks way much better on the app than the generic blue. It's a more modern color and looks more sophisticated, giving Google Maps a prettier look and making it look like a 2024 app. On top of it, the previous blue was way too saturated for the app without needing to be, while the teal version is gentler on the eyes.
I certainly do hope the new look reaches iPhone users as well, but at this point, it's unclear if it will.
