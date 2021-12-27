Notification Center

Google

Android Auto bug has Google Maps relaunching at random while driving

Daniel Petrov
By
0

A weird Android Auto bug is causing its most used Google Maps application to crash and relaunch repeatedly while driving which can be extremely annoying, to say the least. Some Android Auto users are reporting the erratic Google Maps behavior, while others are yet to observe it, and Google is so far keeping mum on the issues, indicating that this might be an isolated bug caused by yet-unknown reasons.

The Google support thread for the issue was started fairly recently, reports Autoevolution, and while at first it seemed isolated to Chinese phone brands like Vivo or Huawei, the latest post is by someone with a Pixel 3XL. 

Since even a full phone reset or changing the phone altogether didn't fix the problem, nor did moving from a wired to a wireless connection, the conclusion is that it may not simply be called by faux cables used to connect to your car's infotainment system. In any case, if you have this annoying Android Auto relaunch bug while you use Google Maps for navigation in your car, do add to the thread to help Google note and identify the potential problem.

