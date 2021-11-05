Google Maps passes 10 billion downloads milestone on the Play Store

Google Maps has been downloaded 10 billion times from the Play Store

Google Maps comes pre-installed as a part of Google Mobile Services on Android phones, but that doesn't account for all the downloads the app has registered on the Play Store. On the other hand, for Android Go-powered smartphones with very low-end hardware, Google also has "Maps Go" which is a slimmed-down version of the Maps app, and uses the Chrome browser to provide navigation. This app has reached 500 million downloads.







Google Maps improvements and new features

But it's not just the widget that's been getting upgrade love from Google. The app itself is now sporting a new eco-friendly feature for its navigation and will now be able to guide you to the roads that have you use less fuel. The way this is achieved is by using the data related to road grades, traffic flow, distance, and maps. If you have the new feature on your Android or iOS phone, you'll see a green and white leaf icon next to your estimated driving time in the Maps app.





