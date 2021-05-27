Google adds a button that makes it faster to backup Gmail photo attachments
As we've already pointed out, starting June 1st Google will no longer allow non-Pixel Android users to store images in Google Photos without it counting against the user's storage limit. So we've suggested that you take some time and back up the photos that currently reside on your Android phone. And to make things easier, Google announced today that it is adding a button that will allow users to swiftly back up images sent in a Gmail attachment to Google Photos.
The update will be gradually disseminated over the next two weeks as the rollout began on May 26th, and the feature will be turned on by default. Google says that this will be a time saver and states, "This new feature frees you from having to download photo attachments from Gmail messages in order to then manually back them up to Google Photos."