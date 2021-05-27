$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Software updates Apps Google Camera

Google adds a button that makes it faster to backup Gmail photo attachments

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 27, 2021, 4:03 PM
Google adds a button that makes it faster to backup Gmail photo attachments
As we've already pointed out, starting June 1st Google will no longer allow non-Pixel Android users to store images in Google Photos without it counting against the user's storage limit. So we've suggested that you take some time and back up the photos that currently reside on your Android phone. And to make things easier, Google announced today that it is adding a button that will allow users to swiftly back up images sent in a Gmail attachment to Google Photos.

The button says "Save to Photos" and will be next to the "Add to Drive" button for personal Gmail users, and for those Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers. The feature also comes with a big caveat-the button only works with photos taken in the JPEG format which means that images in the PNG format cannot be saved to Google Photos using this button.

The update will be gradually disseminated over the next two weeks as the rollout began on May 26th, and the feature will be turned on by default. Google says that this will be a time saver and states, "This new feature frees you from having to download photo attachments from Gmail messages in order to then manually back them up to Google Photos."

And not to sound like a broken record, remember that you only have until the end of the day Monday, May 31st, to backup the photos from your non-Pixel Android phone to Google Photos without it counting against your storage limit.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Nokia C20 Plus key specs leaked ahead of official reveal
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia C20 Plus key specs leaked ahead of official reveal
Oppo's new Enco Free2 earbuds will make you forget Apple's AirPods
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Oppo's new Enco Free2 earbuds will make you forget Apple's AirPods
Oppo Reno 6 5G series goes official with an excellent quality/price ratio
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Oppo Reno 6 5G series goes official with an excellent quality/price ratio
OnePlus 8 and 8T getting new security patch and many fixes in latest update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 8 and 8T getting new security patch and many fixes in latest update
Pokemon GO Fest 2021 kicks off in July, here are all the details
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Pokemon GO Fest 2021 kicks off in July, here are all the details
Sony to bring iconic PlayStation games to mobile as early as 2021
by Cosmin Vasile,  4
Sony to bring iconic PlayStation games to mobile as early as 2021

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Revamped OnePlus Nord coming to Europe on June 10 as Nord CE 5G
Popular stories
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Review: The underrated one
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be just as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy S21 series

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless