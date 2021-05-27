Google adds a button that makes it faster to backup Gmail photo attachments





The button says "Save to Photos" and will be next to the "Add to Drive" button for personal Gmail users, and for those Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers. The feature also comes with a big caveat-the button only works with photos taken in the JPEG format which means that images in the PNG format cannot be saved to Google Photos using this button.





The update will be gradually disseminated over the next two weeks as the rollout began on May 26th, and the feature will be turned on by default. Google says that this will be a time saver and states, "This new feature frees you from having to download photo attachments from Gmail messages in order to then manually back them up to Google Photos."







And not to sound like a broken record, remember that you only have until the end of the day Monday, May 31st, to backup the photos from your non-Pixel Android phone to Google Photos without it counting against your storage limit.

