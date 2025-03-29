Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes





A new feature is rolling out right now for the Android version of Google Keep. This addition to the app is a toggle switch that allows the user to create text notes by default. Tap the "plus" button in the corner and you'll have a new blank note to type text on. You can consider it a blank canvas for you next note, if you will. But to be able to use that corner button, you'll need to have the "Create text notes by default" toggle enabled and it is disabled by default.









To have the "Create text notes by default" toggle turned on, open the Google Keep app and tap the Hamburger icon on the left side of the search bar at the top of the screen. Tap on Settings and under the Note creation heading, toggle on "Create text notes by default." When you're ready to write a text note, tap the plus sign in the lower right corner of the screen. A template to create a text note will appear ready for you to type on.







A blue prompt can be tapped if you want to create a shopping list or another kind of list. If you type in the kind of list you want to create in the field above the QWERTY keyboard, such as "Spring cleaning checklist for a 2 bedroom apartment," and tap on the "Create" button, the app will use AI to help deliver such a list. If you open the Keep app on your Android phone and long-press on that corner plus button, you'll see other types of lists you can quickly create.



