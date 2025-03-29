Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes

The light bulb icon for the Google Keep app os seen against a blue and gold background.
The Google Keep app is a versatile utilities app that users can employ to write notes, make shopping lists, remember those brilliant but fleeting ideas, create drawings, and more. Because the app is available from the Google Play Store for Android, and the App Store for iOS, it is a must-have app for smartphone users regardless of which platform their daily driver uses.

A new feature is rolling out right now for the Android version of Google Keep. This addition to the app is a toggle switch that allows the user to create text notes by default. Tap the "plus" button in the corner and you'll have a new blank note to type text on. You can consider it a blank canvas for you next note, if you will. But to be able to use that corner button, you'll need to have the "Create text notes by default" toggle enabled and it is disabled by default.

Screenshot shows toggle to enable to turn on &amp;quot;Create text notes by default.&amp;quot;
With the circled toggle turned on, you'll be able to use the Create text notes by default feature to start a new note. | Image credit-PhoneArena

To have the "Create text notes by default" toggle turned on, open the Google Keep app and tap the Hamburger icon on the left side of the search bar at the top of the screen. Tap on Settings and under the Note creation heading, toggle on "Create text notes by default." When you're ready to write a text note, tap the plus sign in the lower right corner of the screen. A template to create a text note will appear ready for you to type on.

The Keep app can create AIK-generated lists.
You can also choose to create an AI-generated list from the Google Keep for Android app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

A blue prompt can be tapped if you want to create a shopping list or another kind of list. If you type in the kind of list you want to create in the field above the QWERTY keyboard, such as "Spring cleaning checklist for a 2 bedroom apartment," and tap on the "Create" button, the app will use AI to help deliver such a list. If you open the Keep app on your Android phone and long-press on that corner plus button, you'll see other types of lists you can quickly create.

The toggle to turn on the "Create text notes by default" has been found in version 5.25.102.01.90 of the Google Keep app for Android although the update appears to have had a limited release. For example, my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest version of the Android 16 beta has that version of the Google Keep app but it has not yet been updated.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
