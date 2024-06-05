Google Keep may soon allow users to resize windows on their mobile devices

Image credit: PhoneArena







This potential change could be a game-changer, particularly for users who rely on Google Keep on larger screens or devices with unique form factors. Currently, the mobile app offers limited window size options - either the default size or fullscreen mode. A resizing feature would bring it more in line with the desktop app, where a workaround extension already exists to achieve this functionality.



The discovery came after activating a hidden feature flag within version 5.24.222.01.90 of the Google Keep app. This revealed a new sliding pane layout that enables users to freely adjust the window size. Notably, this layout is currently utilized only by the Google Calendar app. It appears that Google intends to extend this capability to Google Keep, initially for devices with a display density greater than 600 pixels per inch. This potential change could be a game-changer, particularly for users who rely on Google Keep on larger screens or devices with unique form factors. Currently, the mobile app offers limited window size options - either the default size or fullscreen mode. A resizing feature would bring it more in line with the desktop app, where a workaround extension already exists to achieve this functionality.The discovery came after activating a hidden feature flag within version 5.24.222.01.90 of the Google Keep app. This revealed a new sliding pane layout that enables users to freely adjust the window size. Notably, this layout is currently utilized only by the Google Calendar app. It appears that Google intends to extend this capability to Google Keep, initially for devices with a display density greater than 600 pixels per inch.



While this news is exciting for many Google Keep enthusiasts, it's important to remember that features discovered through code teardowns don't always make it to the final release. It's possible that Google may decide not to roll out this feature after all. Nonetheless, this discovery provides a promising glimpse into the potential future of Google Keep, where users could have more control over their note-taking experience on various devices.



We eagerly await further updates from Google regarding this potential feature. If implemented, it could significantly enhance the usability and versatility of Google Keep for a wider range of users. For now, we'll keep our eyes peeled and our fingers crossed.