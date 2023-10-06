Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Google Japan creates QWERTY keyboard cap you can wear and type with

Google Wearables
Follow Us
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Japan creates QWERTY keyboard cap you can wear and type with
You might know that the part of your physical keyboard that you tap and has a letter printed on it is called a keyboard cap. Google Japan took the idea of a keyboard cap to create a real cap that not only sits on the top of your head but also can be used to type on your phone. Google calls it the Gboard cap after the name of its virtual QWERTY app. If you want to see how you would look while wearing one, visit this page to use the webcam on your Mac or PC to get a preview.

Pre-order the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro right here, right now!

Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift

The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase.
$350 off (26%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift

The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only.
$200 off (22%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in

Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. Don't miss out.
$360 off (90%) Trade-in
$39 99
$399 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

If you're checking out the preview, you can toggle the settings in the upper right to English letters. You'll notice that different letters appear when you tilt your head in different angles which is how the cap can be used as a text input device for your phone, tablet, or computer. Google Japan's blog says, "I want to carry around a keyboard that fits my hand, but my hands are full and I can't. We developed it with not only portability in mind but also functionality and form." The "Caps Lock" feature prevents the cap from falling off of your head.

Video Thumbnail


Here's the thing. Google is not building this product and is leaving it up to you to follow the directions on GitHub. Or, you can build it out of cardboard (assuming you feel like translating the Japanese instructions) by following the directions found at this link. Future design possibilities include "a reversible red and white version, a version with a built-in display, a version with a smartphone case, and a solar-powered version."

Follow these directions (they're in Japanese) to build the cap out of cardboard - Google Japan creates QWERTY keyboard cap you can wear and type with
Follow these directions (they're in Japanese) to build the cap out of cardboard

When you rotate your head to see the letter on the display that you want to input, you tap the top of the cap just as though you're typing a letter on your physical QWERTY. We can see where using this cap to type social media posts could result in a giant-sized headache. Still, it's too bad that Google didn't produce a limited number of these instead of turning it into a DIY project. This would make a great gift for the tech nerd in your life-even if that tech nerd is yourself.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless