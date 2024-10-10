Google is working on adding tighter integration of Gemini with WhatsApp
Up Next:
Google is working on making Gemini replace Google Assistant as the one and only Android assistant. The generative AI assistant has been slowly getting more and more features and access to apps. The process is taking quite a lot of time, but now Google has taken another step in that direction, according to a report. Now, Gemini is gaining tighter integration with WhatsApp, the popular chat app.
Reportedly, you'll be able to tell Gemini to send a WhatsApp message to someone. Like many other generative AI tasks, you'll be able to suggest edits to the message that you want to send and it will make the changes. Also, you will be able to manually edit the messages before they're sent.
I personally think that integrating generative AI with more and more apps should save you time. It seems to me the future of interacting with our smartphones is now heading in the generative AI direction. Although I feel like this could make us even lazier than we already are, hopefully, it will free time for the things that really matter, like real-world experiences.
So far, Gemini is tied with Google Assistant for most of its features: when you ask Gemini to do something, it would use Assistant and have it perform the task. However, Google has been adding extensions to Gemini that help it do tasks on its own. We will be seeing a replacement of Assitant with Gemini, but at this point, we don't know exactly when this will happen.
Now, Google is working on adding an extension for Gemini to allow it to send WhatsApp messages. The information comes from code uncovered by Assemble Debug, so it's not publicly available at the moment. Right now, you can ask the AI assistant to send a message using the app, but as with most things, it will use Google Assistant to do it.
Image Credit - Android Authority
Reportedly, you'll be able to tell Gemini to send a WhatsApp message to someone. Like many other generative AI tasks, you'll be able to suggest edits to the message that you want to send and it will make the changes. Also, you will be able to manually edit the messages before they're sent.
Before you send the message, you will reportedly have access to two buttons: one is a Send button, and the other is a Modify button. The latter will then take you to the conversation on WhatsApp with a draft of the message in the text field for you to edit. Also, you'll be able to ask Gemini to call people on WhatsApp as well.
I personally think that integrating generative AI with more and more apps should save you time. It seems to me the future of interacting with our smartphones is now heading in the generative AI direction. Although I feel like this could make us even lazier than we already are, hopefully, it will free time for the things that really matter, like real-world experiences.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: