Google is rolling several new features across many of its apps to make you a more savvy traveler

Google wants you to get ready for summer by introducing a slew of new features geared towards travel. Planning a trip can be an exciting project, and Google is introducing several updates to its Search and AI capabilities to streamline the process.

Travelers can now leverage AI Overviews in Search to generate trip ideas for not just cities, but also for entire regions and countries. This expansion allows users to explore broader travel options with a simple search, such as "create an itinerary for Costa Rica with a focus on nature". The AI then provides a day-by-day plan, complete with potential activities and dining suggestions.  



For those mindful of their budget, Google has also launched a global feature for tracking hotel prices. When browsing hotels on google.com/hotels, users will find an option to monitor price fluctuations for their selected dates and destination. By activating the price-tracking toggle, travelers will receive email notifications if substantial price drops occur for hotels meeting their criteria, including filters like star rating or beach access.  



Once at their destination, travelers can use Lens within the Google app as an AI-powered tour guide. By simply pointing their device's camera, travelers can ask questions about their surroundings, such as the history behind a local landmark. Lens then provides an AI Overview with relevant information, insights, and links to further resources. While currently available for English users, support for more languages is anticipated soon.



Furthermore, Google is offering Gemini’s Gems feature at no cost, providing users with a customizable travel guide. This tool allows individuals to create their own personal AI expert to assist with various aspects of travel planning, from suggesting destinations to offering tips and tricks. Users can access the "Gems manager" on desktop to create a "New Gem" tailored to their specific needs and plans.  

Gemini Gems for planning travel
You can now use Gemini Gems for free to aid in trip planning. | Image credit — Google

Adding to these helpful tools, Google Maps is also making it easier to save places you discover in screenshots. By opting into the new "screenshot" list, the app, powered by Gemini, can automatically identify places mentioned in your photos, allowing you to save them to a dedicated list within Maps. These saved locations will then appear on your map, ready for when you plan your adventures. This feature is currently rolling out in the U.S. for English users on iOS, with an Android version coming soon, and you can read more about it here.

These updates from Google aim to provide users with more comprehensive and intelligent tools for planning and experiencing travel, focusing on delivering helpful information and features directly within their existing applications. I look forward to using at least some of these tools when I plan to travel this summer. I already have a destination in mind!
