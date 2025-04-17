Google’s Imagen AI is powering Honor’s next big smartphone feature





The AiMage features





If you are already familiar with image-related AI feature from the last few years, the three Honor is talking about will sound quite similar:

AI Outpainting : Helps users fix awkward photo framing after the fact. It can zoom, rotate, and recompose the shot to find a better layout, then use generative AI to fill in any missing areas.

: Helps users fix awkward photo framing after the fact. It can zoom, rotate, and recompose the shot to find a better layout, then use generative AI to fill in any missing areas. AI Eraser: Designed to clean up your photos with just a few taps. It works similarly to tools we’ve seen on Pixel phones, allowing users to remove unwanted objects or people, with the Imagen model filling in the blanks in a context-aware way.

Designed to clean up your photos with just a few taps. It works similarly to tools we’ve seen on Pixel phones, allowing users to remove unwanted objects or people, with the Imagen model filling in the blanks in a context-aware way. AI Upscale : Sharpens and restores photos. It’s especially useful for reviving low-resolution shots and adding extra clarity to images you thought were beyond saving.

Google’s AI tech under the hood









Google Imagen is a generative AI model developed by Google DeepMind that can create or modify images based on text prompts. It’s the same model behind features like Magic Editor on Pixel phones.



Honor has partnered closely with Google to bring these tools to life, leaning on the Imagen model, which also powers many of Google’s own editing features. This partnership was on display at the Cloud Next 2025 conference in Las Vegas, where Honor previewed the suite alongside other AI-driven developments.



The company also revealed that it’s exploring ways to integrate Veo, Google’s AI video generation model, hinting at deeper creative capabilities for future Honor devices.





We’re expecting to hear more about Honor’s upcoming devices soon. If they come packed with AI features like AiMAGE, the company might just find a new identity—not just as a smartphone maker, but as a serious player in user-friendly AI.