Google’s Imagen AI is powering Honor’s next big smartphone feature
Honor may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of AI, but that could soon change. The company is preparing to launch several new devices and, ahead of their debut, it’s sharing three AI-powered image editing tools that aim to simplify how users interact with photos on their phones.
Honor has partnered closely with Google to bring these tools to life, leaning on the Imagen model, which also powers many of Google’s own editing features. This partnership was on display at the Cloud Next 2025 conference in Las Vegas, where Honor previewed the suite alongside other AI-driven developments.
These features are part of a new suite Honor is calling AiMAGE, and they’re backed by Google’s powerful Imagen model. The tools are already available on the recently launched Honor 400 Lite, and Honor says they represent just the beginning of its broader ambitions for AI.
The AiMage features
If you are already familiar with image-related AI feature from the last few years, the three Honor is talking about will sound quite similar:
- AI Outpainting: Helps users fix awkward photo framing after the fact. It can zoom, rotate, and recompose the shot to find a better layout, then use generative AI to fill in any missing areas.
- AI Eraser: Designed to clean up your photos with just a few taps. It works similarly to tools we’ve seen on Pixel phones, allowing users to remove unwanted objects or people, with the Imagen model filling in the blanks in a context-aware way.
- AI Upscale: Sharpens and restores photos. It’s especially useful for reviving low-resolution shots and adding extra clarity to images you thought were beyond saving.
Google’s AI tech under the hood
Eric Fang, Senior Director of Product Planning at HONOR, talking about the partnership with Google and the new AI features coming to Honor. | Image credit – Honor
Google Imagen is a generative AI model developed by Google DeepMind that can create or modify images based on text prompts. It’s the same model behind features like Magic Editor on Pixel phones.
The company also revealed that it’s exploring ways to integrate Veo, Google’s AI video generation model, hinting at deeper creative capabilities for future Honor devices.
We’re expecting to hear more about Honor’s upcoming devices soon. If they come packed with AI features like AiMAGE, the company might just find a new identity—not just as a smartphone maker, but as a serious player in user-friendly AI.
