Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google is rolling out another important update for its Home app. The update is only accessible via the Public Preview program, but the new features it brings could be made available to everyone.
Starting this week, users enrolled in the Google Home Public Preview program will get access to several new features, such as support for Nest Protect smoke and CO alarms and Matter-enabled smart locks.
Furthermore, the update makes it possible to access and manage key settings and controller updates directly from the Home app for Matter certified locks including:
Keep in mind that you must have the latest version of the Google Home app installed (version 3.27 or higher) in order to join Public Preview. These new features are only available for those enrolled in the Public Preview program on Android devices, but iOS users should benefit from these perks very soon too.
According to Google, support for Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm is only available for Public Preview users on Android, but iOS is coming soon. Thanks to the latest update, Nest Protect users will be able to access the following important features:
- Receive emergency and heads-up notifications for smoke and carbon monoxide
- Get critical status alerts like battery health or device issues
- View when alarms were last tested and run a system-wide safety checkup.
- Create a schedule for automatic sound check testing when you’re away from your home
- Modify your configuration: change system-wide and alarm-specific settings
- View your camera live feeds directly from the emergency alarm card
- E911 calling for Nest Aware subscribers (US only)
Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm alerts | Image credit: Google
In addition to support for Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm, the Google Home app is also getting updated with support for Matter-enabled smart locks. Beginning this week, Google is rolling out feature improvements for third-party Matter locks in the Google Home app Public Preview on Android, with iOS coming in early 2025.
The update introduces important changes to passcode management, which will allow users to manage who has access to their home by sharing and editing passcodes to household members and guests.
For example, household managers can now assign passcodes to grant entry access. Also, guess passcodes can now be created to grant entry access to each lock. This can be updated, shared, or deleted.
Google Home household management | Image credit: Google
- One-tap entry – you can enable one-tap entry instead of typing in your passcode and you can lock/unlock your door remotely from the Home app with just a tap of a button.
- Automatic locking – choose how long your lock should wait before automatically re-locking
- Vacation Mode – this mode locks the keypad so it can’t be unlocked from the outside using the touchpad. The user can turn on vacation mode with the Home app.
- One-touch locking – lock the door using the touchpad or button on the lock.
- Push notifications for lock events.
