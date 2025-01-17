Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Nest Protect
Google is rolling out another important update for its Home app. The update is only accessible via the Public Preview program, but the new features it brings could be made available to everyone.

Starting this week, users enrolled in the Google Home Public Preview program will get access to several new features, such as support for Nest Protect smoke and CO alarms and Matter-enabled smart locks.

According to Google, support for Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm is only available for Public Preview users on Android, but iOS is coming soon. Thanks to the latest update, Nest Protect users will be able to access the following important features:

  • Receive emergency and heads-up notifications for smoke and carbon monoxide
  • Get critical status alerts like battery health or device issues
  • View when alarms were last tested and run a system-wide safety checkup.
  • Create a schedule for automatic sound check testing when you’re away from your home
  • Modify your configuration: change system-wide and alarm-specific settings
  • View your camera live feeds directly from the emergency alarm card
  • E911 calling for Nest Aware subscribers (US only)

Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm alerts | Image credit: Google

In addition to support for Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm, the Google Home app is also getting updated with support for Matter-enabled smart locks. Beginning this week, Google is rolling out feature improvements for third-party Matter locks in the Google Home app Public Preview on Android, with iOS coming in early 2025.

The update introduces important changes to passcode management, which will allow users to manage who has access to their home by sharing and editing passcodes to household members and guests.

For example, household managers can now assign passcodes to grant entry access. Also, guess passcodes can now be created to grant entry access to each lock. This can be updated, shared, or deleted.

Google Home household management | Image credit: Google

Furthermore, the update makes it possible to access and manage key settings and controller updates directly from the Home app for Matter certified locks including:

  • One-tap entry – you can enable one-tap entry instead of typing in your passcode and you can lock/unlock your door remotely from the Home app with just a tap of a button.
  • Automatic locking – choose how long your lock should wait before automatically re-locking
  • Vacation Mode – this mode locks the keypad so it can’t be unlocked from the outside using the touchpad. The user can turn on vacation mode with the Home app.
  • One-touch locking – lock the door using the touchpad or button on the lock.
  • Push notifications for lock events.

Keep in mind that you must have the latest version of the Google Home app installed (version 3.27 or higher) in order to join Public Preview. These new features are only available for those enrolled in the Public Preview program on Android devices, but iOS users should benefit from these perks very soon too.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Apple's latest patent suggests that a pristine display is coming soon to iPhone
Apple's latest patent suggests that a pristine display is coming soon to iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless