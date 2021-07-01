Alleged Google Health app leak shows medical records interface

Alleged Google Health app leak shows medical records interface0
Earlier this year, Google confirmed that it’s looking into potential ways to connect and organize patients records and give people the ability to access the information on their smartphones. Now it seems that the idea has come to fruition and the feature will be baked into the upcoming Google Health app.
Judging by the screenshots, there will be some kind of integration between Google Health and healthcare centers, such as hospitals, laboratories, etc. You’ll need to log into the respective online portals of these institutions and give Google Health permission to collect data and show it inside the app.