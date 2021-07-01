Alleged Google Health app leak shows medical records interface

“See a unified view of your health, pulling together info from your doctor’s visit, labs, and more. Get started by linking your online accounts from places where you’ve received your healthcare,”







Judging by the screenshots, there will be some kind of integration between Google Health and healthcare centers, such as hospitals, laboratories, etc. You’ll need to log into the respective online portals of these institutions and give Google Health permission to collect data and show it inside the app.



According to Agarwal, the Google Health app is currently in a testing phase, and it will probably launch for Android devices first, when or if it reaches the consumer-ready stage. Google Health will operate alongside Google Fit, potentially drawing additional data from the latter.

