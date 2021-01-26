What is Google's game as it fails to deliver privacy labels on its most popular iOS apps

Stadia

Google Translate

Google Authenticator

Google Play Movies and TV

Google Classroom

Google Fiber

Google Fiber TV

Wear OS

Onduo for Diabetes

Project Baseline

Google Smart Lock

Motion Stills - GIF, Collage

Keep in mind that the privacy label lists all of the data that an app can collect, not the actual personal information that an app will collect. And if you look at the list of the apps that Google has updated with the privacy label, you can see that most of them are apps that you wouldn't call the most popular Google apps for iOS. Take the Motion Stills app. That one hadn't received an update for three years before the privacy label was added.









Will Google eventually do as it promised, or will it continue not to update its iOS apps. We should point out that it was back in November when Apple put the word out about what it wanted from developers. At the time, Apple wrote, "The App Store will soon help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform. On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. If you haven’t already, enter your app’s privacy information in App Store Connect. As a reminder, this information will be required to submit new apps and app updates to the App Store starting December 8, 2020. Existing apps will remain available for download." It is now January 26th and it would appear that despite paying lip service to Apple, Google doesn't plan on going along with this plan to improve user privacy.

