Google has a neat ecosystem feature in the works for Pixel Watch and Tablet
Google seems to be working on a new ecosystem feature for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet: hints within the code of the latest Play Services beta indicate that you may soon be able to use Watch Unlock on your Pixel Watch to unlock your Pixel Tablet.
Google has been slowly but steadily enriching its ecosystem experience for its Pixel devices. If you have more than one Pixel device, you have some sweet features to take advantage of, and now, Google is working on expanding this feature set.
The Watch Unlock feature is available right now for Pixel Watch users to unlock their Pixel phone. It works quite straightforwardly - the feature uses your Pixel Watch to unlock your phone instead of a traditional passcode or biometrics like fingerprints or facial recognition.
The Pixel Watch 3 uses its UWB tech with newer Pixels and thus is able to have a quicker Watch Unlock feature. Luckily, the Pixel Tablet also has UWB, so it could be available for Watch Unlock with the Pixel Watch 3. Older watches have to rely on Bluetooth for unlocking, which is slightly slower.
It's always great when you can take advantage of some benefits of being a fan of a brand, such as ecosystem connectivity. Nowadays, it's become a thing for most brands, and I'm a big fan of it (the ecosystem of Apple was what first attracted me to the brand). So I'm quite happy Google is working on expanding your options for convenience when you have more than one Pixel device.
Google has been slowly but steadily enriching its ecosystem experience for its Pixel devices. If you have more than one Pixel device, you have some sweet features to take advantage of, and now, Google is working on expanding this feature set.
The folks at Android Authority were able to find hints in the code of Google Play Services v24.50.32 beta that suggest that the Google Pixel Watch Unlock feature may soon start supporting Pixel Tablets and not just Pixel phones.
The Watch Unlock feature is available right now for Pixel Watch users to unlock their Pixel phone. It works quite straightforwardly - the feature uses your Pixel Watch to unlock your phone instead of a traditional passcode or biometrics like fingerprints or facial recognition.
Of course, there are certain requirements in place, like having a passcode on the Pixel Watch and the Pixel phone being paired with the timepiece. However, currently, the feature is excluding the Pixel Tablet.
The Pixel Watch 3 uses its UWB tech with newer Pixels and thus is able to have a quicker Watch Unlock feature. Luckily, the Pixel Tablet also has UWB, so it could be available for Watch Unlock with the Pixel Watch 3. Older watches have to rely on Bluetooth for unlocking, which is slightly slower.
But of course, Google has not mentioned this feature yet for Tablets, hints about it in the code indicate it's working on it though. We don't know when it will be made available at this point.
It's always great when you can take advantage of some benefits of being a fan of a brand, such as ecosystem connectivity. Nowadays, it's become a thing for most brands, and I'm a big fan of it (the ecosystem of Apple was what first attracted me to the brand). So I'm quite happy Google is working on expanding your options for convenience when you have more than one Pixel device.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: