Google revamps Family Link with better parental controls





The update is coming to all Android phones and tablets that support the Family Link app and it is already live.





The new layout









The Family Link app now presents three central sections which include Screen Time, Controls and Location.





The Screen Time section provides all tools needed to track screen activities while enabling parents to set time restrictions for individual apps and configure Downtime and School Time functionality.

Through the Controls section, parents gain straightforward access to manage Google Play app approvals together with privacy settings and web restrictions for Chrome, YouTube and Search. The Location tab allows parents to view their child's device location together with their battery status in real time.

For parents with more than one child, Family Link now allows easy profile switching, making it simpler to manage multiple accounts from one device.

School Time expands to Android phones and tablets









The School Time feature, which used to be limited to Fitbit ACE LTE smartwatches and Galaxy Watch for Kids, now extends its functionality to Android smartphones and tablets.





The feature enables parents to select time periods when their child's device becomes restricted or muted during school hours. During School Time the system limits app usage and notification access yet keeps educational tools accessible to students.





By using this feature, parents can establish breaks during school hours like at lunch or recess time, and determine which apps remain accessible during School Time and other custom modes.





Parent-managed contacts and safer messaging









Another upcoming improvement is parent-managed contacts. Parents can manage their child's contact permissions directly through the Family Link app. The system allows children to request contact addition, but only verified contacts will get access.





The feature draws from existing capabilities in Google's child-oriented smartwatches, which will become available for all Android phone users.





message protection by default for users under 18, which will filter sensitive content while keeping communication safer. Users can opt out of this feature, though. Google is also enablingfor users under 18, which will filter sensitive content while keeping communication safer. Users can opt out of this feature, though.



Wallet and AI learning tools are coming soon





Google is also preparing to launch Google Wallet for kids in the coming months. Parents will be able to load cards to their child’s account, set permissions, and track spending, giving kids the ability to make NFC purchases or carry digital tickets and gift cards safely.



Later this year, Google plans to bring educational tools like Gen AI Lab and NotebookLM to teens using Family Link, signaling an ongoing investment in learning and responsible digital experiences.



Whether it's managing screen time, contacts, or school schedules, these updates make Family Link a more robust and flexible tool for Android families—no third-party apps required.