Google Drive update adds important change to video playback

Apps Google
Google Drive video upload
Google recently rolled out a new update for Drive that introduces a very important change, the ability to play videos the moment they are uploaded on web. This was one of the most requested features and completely eliminates wait times between upload and playback.

The change announced just a few days ago has already been delivered to users enrolled in the Rapid Release domains, but the rest won’t be able to see it until January 2, 2025 when the rollout is scheduled to begin.

The latest update builds upon the recent Google Drive changes that included a smoother, more modern video player. Now Google Drive users on the web will be able to watch videos as soon as they’re uploaded, while they’re still being processed.

Google Drive instant video playback | Image credit: Google

As far as availability goes, Google announced that the new feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

In related news, Google announced updated keyboard shortcuts for Groups. In an attempt to improve the accessibility of Groups, Google is adding updated keyboard shortcuts. While you’ll still be able to use new and old shortcuts until early 2025, only the new ones will work after that.

Old shortcuts are expected to stop working come January 13, 2025, but only if the rollout of the new shortcuts is completed by then. These should be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

