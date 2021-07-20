Google doubles Pixel 4 XL warranty to two years under certain circumstances; is your phone eligible?0
says that Google is extending the warranty coverage on certain Pixel 4 XL models purchased in the U.S, Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan. Only those models with certain power-related issues are eligible for the additional year of coverage. These issues include not being able to turn the phone on, the phone restarts or shuts down randomly without a manual restart, there are issues charging with an adapter, problems with Wireless charging, and an increasingly faster battery drain.
In other words, if your Pixel 4 XL is suffering from one of the issues covered by the additional warranty period but also has a cracked display or another problem that makes it hard to repair the power-related issue, the latter must be serviced first before the extra year of warranty coverage comes into play. Google notes, "When Google or an authorized repair provider, like uBreakiFix, receives your phone, they’ll ask about your issues and inspect your phone before starting the repair to verify that it’s eligible for this program."
You can check out Google's support page for the one-year extended warranty by tapping on this link.