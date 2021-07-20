Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Android Google

Google doubles Pixel 4 XL warranty to two years under certain circumstances; is your phone eligible?

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google doubles Pixel 4 XL warranty to two years under certain circumstances; is your phone eligible?
AndroidPolice says that Google is extending the warranty coverage on certain Pixel 4 XL models purchased in the U.S, Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan. Only those models with certain power-related issues are eligible for the additional year of coverage. These issues include not being able to turn the phone on, the phone restarts or shuts down randomly without a manual restart, there are issues charging with an adapter, problems with Wireless charging, and an increasingly faster battery drain.

Extending warranty coverage is usually the type of reward that you might find after a lawsuit has been settled between the phone's owners and the manufacturer. However, this is not the case and Google is seeking to reward Pixel 4 XL users for certain issues that owners of the model have been experiencing. Google notes that "other repairs are not covered by the warranty and may even supersede the extended coverage and require separate repair before any warranty-covered repairs for the listed issues can occur."

In other words, if your Pixel 4 XL is suffering from one of the issues covered by the additional warranty period but also has a cracked display or another problem that makes it hard to repair the power-related issue, the latter must be serviced first before the extra year of warranty coverage comes into play. Google notes, "When Google or an authorized repair provider, like uBreakiFix, receives your phone, they’ll ask about your issues and inspect your phone before starting the repair to verify that it’s eligible for this program."

You can check out Google's support page for the one-year extended warranty by tapping on this link.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.8
$280 Special eBay $568 Amazon $16 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Your Apple Watch will be able to give a Siri voice report on your workout progress with watchOS 8
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Your Apple Watch will be able to give a Siri voice report on your workout progress with watchOS 8
Samsung's Unpacked event teaser leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung's Unpacked event teaser leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air
Apple brings Apple Watch ECG features to 30 more countries with watchOS 7.6 update
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple brings Apple Watch ECG features to 30 more countries with watchOS 7.6 update
iOS 14.7 bug prevents iPhones from unlocking Apple Watch
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iOS 14.7 bug prevents iPhones from unlocking Apple Watch
DISH switches to AT&T as 'primary' 5G network, relationship with T-Mobile unravels
by Daniel Petrov,  0
DISH switches to AT&T as 'primary' 5G network, relationship with T-Mobile unravels
Apple tells iPhone users not to use hydrogen peroxide to clean their handsets
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple tells iPhone users not to use hydrogen peroxide to clean their handsets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless