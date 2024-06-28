Google Chrome to add background playback for Read Aloud on Android

Currently, Chrome's "Listen to this Page" option already allows you to listen to web articles aloud. But, to keep the audio going, you have to keep the Chrome app open and active. This new update will change that, letting you multitask or even lock your screen while continuing to enjoy your articles.

Chrome flag to enable "Read Aloud Background Playback" (still not available in Beta or Dev channels) | Image credit — MSPowerUser





Chrome's desktop version has already offered this background playback functionality for a while, so it's great to see that the Android app is finally catching up, bringing a more seamless and convenient listening experience to mobile users. This means that even when you minimize the tab with the article or switch to another application, the audio will keep playing.For those who love to consume content on the go, this is a major plus. This feature is also particularly useful for those with visual impairments or reading difficulties, as it can open up more ways in which one can consume information and entertainment that might have been previously inaccessible.