By
Apps Google
Google launches paid version of Chrome with extra security features
Chrome Enterprise has been around eight years and will continue to remain one of the solid choices for companies who need security above all else. However, for those who even more from their Chrome browser, Google is launching a Premium version, which is an evolution of the original Chrome Enterprise.

For $6 per month, companies can now get Chrome Enterprise Premium, which includes several advanced security features that the free Chrome Enterprise Core doesn’t have.

For instance, the paid version features malware deep scanning, data loss prevention, context-aware access for SaaS, Google Cloud and private web apps via Chrome, as well as the option to filter URLs based on website category.

The rest of features are similar to both versions of Chrome Enterprise, but if you need any of the above, you’ll have to start paying $6 per month. Here is what else you get for your Premium subscription:

  • Enterprise-ready browser
  • Cloud management
  • Extension security and management
  • Third-party integrations
  • Management via third-party solutions
  • Malware and phishing protections
  • Chrome security insights

The new service introduced earlier this week at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas is now available worldwide.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

