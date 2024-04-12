Up Next:
Google launches paid version of Chrome with extra security features
Chrome Enterprise has been around eight years and will continue to remain one of the solid choices for companies who need security above all else. However, for those who even more from their Chrome browser, Google is launching a Premium version, which is an evolution of the original Chrome Enterprise.
For instance, the paid version features malware deep scanning, data loss prevention, context-aware access for SaaS, Google Cloud and private web apps via Chrome, as well as the option to filter URLs based on website category.
The rest of features are similar to both versions of Chrome Enterprise, but if you need any of the above, you’ll have to start paying $6 per month. Here is what else you get for your Premium subscription:
The new service introduced earlier this week at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas is now available worldwide.
For $6 per month, companies can now get Chrome Enterprise Premium, which includes several advanced security features that the free Chrome Enterprise Core doesn’t have.
For instance, the paid version features malware deep scanning, data loss prevention, context-aware access for SaaS, Google Cloud and private web apps via Chrome, as well as the option to filter URLs based on website category.
The rest of features are similar to both versions of Chrome Enterprise, but if you need any of the above, you’ll have to start paying $6 per month. Here is what else you get for your Premium subscription:
- Enterprise-ready browser
- Cloud management
- Extension security and management
- Third-party integrations
- Management via third-party solutions
- Malware and phishing protections
- Chrome security insights
The new service introduced earlier this week at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas is now available worldwide.
Things that are NOT allowed: