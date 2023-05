Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile

Google announced earlier this month new improvements coming to the Chat experience on mobile. The ability to quote a preview message in Google Chat should appear for users on mobile and web by the end of the month, Google said in a blog post The feature that’s already available in so many messaging apps has been missing from Google Chat . In any case, once the new feature pops up on your device, you’ll be able to quote a previous message when sending a reply in a direct message, group message, or space.In certain scenarios, the new feature is very useful and comfy to use, especially since it will help users provide context to a message response by allowing them to directly reference a previous message. The new feature has been implemented in a way that messages quotes will appear in the main message stream, not in in-line threading, where message responses are shown in a separate thread.According to Google , the new quote reply feature will be gradually rolled out over the next two weeks. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Users with personal Google Accounts will get this feature too.