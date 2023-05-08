Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google announced earlier this month new improvements coming to the Chat experience on mobile. The ability to quote a preview message in Google Chat should appear for users on mobile and web by the end of the month, Google said in a blog post.

The feature that’s already available in so many messaging apps has been missing from Google Chat. In any case, once the new feature pops up on your device, you’ll be able to quote a previous message when sending a reply in a direct message, group message, or space.

In certain scenarios, the new feature is very useful and comfy to use, especially since it will help users provide context to a message response by allowing them to directly reference a previous message. The new feature has been implemented in a way that messages quotes will appear in the main message stream, not in in-line threading, where message responses are shown in a separate thread.

According to Google, the new quote reply feature will be gradually rolled out over the next two weeks. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Users with personal Google Accounts will get this feature too.

