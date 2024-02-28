Google brings Wallet passes to Wear OS watches along with transit directions
Google announced several new features coming to Android devices in February, such as AI-powered tools, navigation app improvements, as well as new health, wellness and fitness data options.
For those using Wear OS smartwatches, the list of new features arriving this month is a bit shorter, but they’re worth mentioning. As the title says, Google Wallet passes are finally coming to Wear OS watches, the search giant announced early this week.
In addition to Wallet passes, Google confirmed that public transit directions are now available on Maps for Wear OS, thus removing the need to pull out the phone from their pockets and instead find all the info they need on their wrists.
These features, along with several others, will be rolling out in the next couple of days, so be on the lookout for a new update on your Android-powered device.
For those using Wear OS smartwatches, the list of new features arriving this month is a bit shorter, but they’re worth mentioning. As the title says, Google Wallet passes are finally coming to Wear OS watches, the search giant announced early this week.
This means that Wear OS watches can now access boarding passes, event tickets, gym memberships, loyalty cards and more directly from their wrists. Google is even allowing users to choose which passes to hide or display for even easier access.
In addition to Wallet passes, Google confirmed that public transit directions are now available on Maps for Wear OS, thus removing the need to pull out the phone from their pockets and instead find all the info they need on their wrists.
Information such as departure times and compass-guided navigation directions are available directly from Wear OS watches going forward. Of course, those who prefer their phones can also mirror directions to their watch and navigate hands-free.
These features, along with several others, will be rolling out in the next couple of days, so be on the lookout for a new update on your Android-powered device.
Things that are NOT allowed: