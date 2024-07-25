Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google boosts Gemini free version with faster model, more features and access worldwide

By
0comments
Google boosts Gemini free version with faster model, more features and access worldwide
Gemini, Google's AI chatbot, is receiving a major upgrade with the rollout of Gemini 1.5 Flash for its free version. This update promises faster response times, improved reasoning and image understanding, and a quadrupled context window, all accessible for free. These enhancements are designed to make Gemini a more efficient and helpful tool for users in their daily tasks, from writing emails to debugging code.

Previously only available for the Gemini Advanced tier, the expanded 32K token context window allows for longer conversations and more complex questions. To make the most of this, Gemini will soon support file uploads via Google Drive or directly from your device. Having this capability will enable Gemini to create practice questions from study guides, analyze data files, and visualize insights through charts and graphics.

Another notable addition is the "related content" feature, which displays links to relevant websites or emails within Gemini's responses. This aims to reduce hallucinations (instances where AI generates incorrect information) and encourage users to explore topics further. Additionally, Gemini's double-check feature uses Google Search to verify responses, highlighting corroborated or contradicted statements on the web.



Gemini in more places and languages

Gemini is also expanding its reach, with availability in over 230 countries and territories and support for 40 languages. It is also being integrated into Google Messages on select Android devices in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK, and Switzerland, with support for new languages like French, Polish, and Spanish. The Gemini mobile app is also rolling out to more countries, enabling more people to access Gemini on the go.

Additionally, teenagers globally will soon have access to Gemini in over 40 languages. This is aimed at helping them with school subjects, university preparation, and creative projects. However, to ensure safe and responsible usage, Google has implemented additional policies and safeguards, including a teen-specific onboarding process and an AI literacy guide.

Recommended Stories
Throughout Gemini's development, Google has focused on being responsible and keeping users safe, and thus they've now published more information on how they design Gemini and how it's meant to respond. This includes details on their policy guidelines for handling complex and sensitive topics, which are based on Google's AI Principles on using the technology in a responsible and open way.

Google plans to share more Gemini news at its Made by Google event next month alongside the launch of their newest devices. In the meantime, you can try out all these new features in Gemini for free today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

HMD Crest and Crest Max officially introduced with decent specs, low prices
HMD Crest and Crest Max officially introduced with decent specs, low prices
Why is a phone like the HMD Skyline happening now, in 2024?
Why is a phone like the HMD Skyline happening now, in 2024?
After 32,000 drops from "a small height", the budget-friendly Vivo V40 SE 4G is here
After 32,000 drops from "a small height", the budget-friendly Vivo V40 SE 4G is here
This extraordinary new deal makes an old Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet a 2024 must-buy
This extraordinary new deal makes an old Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet a 2024 must-buy
Another massive Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold leak with images and detailed specs
Another massive Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold leak with images and detailed specs
Samsung S25 Ultra battery capacity and charging speeds tipped
Samsung S25 Ultra battery capacity and charging speeds tipped
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless