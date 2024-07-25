Google boosts Gemini free version with faster model, more features and access worldwide

Previously only available for the Gemini Advanced tier, the expanded 32K token context window allows for longer conversations and more complex questions. To make the most of this, Gemini will soon support file uploads via Google Drive or directly from your device. Having this capability will enable Gemini to create practice questions from study guides, analyze data files, and visualize insights through charts and graphics.Another notable addition is the "related content" feature, which displays links to relevant websites or emails within Gemini's responses. This aims to reduce hallucinations (instances where AI generates incorrect information) and encourage users to explore topics further. Additionally, Gemini's double-check feature uses Google Search to verify responses, highlighting corroborated or contradicted statements on the web.

Gemini in more places and languages

Recommended Stories

Gemini is also expanding its reach, with availability in over 230 countries and territories and support for 40 languages. It is also being integrated into Google Messages on select Android devices in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK, and Switzerland, with support for new languages like French, Polish, and Spanish. The Gemini mobile app is also rolling out to more countries, enabling more people to access Gemini on the go.Additionally, teenagers globally will soon have access to Gemini in over 40 languages. This is aimed at helping them with school subjects, university preparation, and creative projects. However, to ensure safe and responsible usage, Google has implemented additional policies and safeguards, including a teen-specific onboarding process and an AI literacy guide.Throughout Gemini's development, Google has focused on being responsible and keeping users safe, and thus they've now published more information on how they design Gemini and how it's meant to respond. This includes details on their policy guidelines for handling complex and sensitive topics, which are based on Google's AI Principles on using the technology in a responsible and open way.Google plans to share more Gemini news at its Made by Google event next month alongside the launch of their newest devices. In the meantime, you can try out all these new features in Gemini for free today.