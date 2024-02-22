Google’s Gemini Pro AI model goes global, Imagen gets upgraded
Initially available in select countries and in just one language (English), Google’s Gemini Pro AI model is going global today. The search giant announced a few Bard upgrades this week, including the expansion of Gemini Pro in over 40 languages and 230 countries and territories.
One of the preferred chatbots available (with or without cost), Bard with Gemini Pro seems to be one of the top-performing conversational AIs, compared to free and paid alternatives, at least according to Google.
Last but not least, Google announced that Bard users in most countries can now generate images thanks to the new capability powered by the company’s updated Imagen 2 AI model.
Designed to balance quality and speed, Imagen 2 promises high-quality and photorealistic outputs. Anyone can check this out by typing in a description to get Bard to generate custom visuals.
Just keep in mind that everything that Bard generates will be watermarked to ensure there’s a clear distinction between visuals created with the help of AI and original human artwork.
Concretely, Bard is using SynthID to embed digitally identifiable watermarks into the pixels of generated images, which makes it nearly impossible to remove them.
In addition, Google confirmed that in order to prevent offensive or sexually explicit content from being generated with the help of AI, it will apply filters specifically designed to avoid the generation of images of named people.
Along with its availability, Google announced that it’s expanding Bard’s double-check feature to more than 40 languages, which is a great leap forward considering that it was only available in English not long ago.
AI-generated image
