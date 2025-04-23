Google is starting to erase all Assistant traces from Wear OS

There has been a change of the logo as well; it now shows some kind of sparkles, which are different from the Gemini logo (three blue sparkles). The same generic sparkles can also be found on Wear OS Tile, and they let you save and launch quick commands on tap.The second change concerns "At a Glance." This feature was previously offered by Google Assistant, but now it says "by At a Glance," and the logo has been swapped with Google's big "G."

You can still find Assistant down the list, but it's clear that Google is slowly but surely erasing its traces and preparing the ground for the upcoming Gemini swap. There's no timeline or deadline for the transition, but when it happens, all Google Assistant traces will be erased.One thing that's certain is that Google will keep features such as "At a Glance" and "Tiles" even when Gemini takes over. It remains to be seen how useful Gemini will be on Wear OS, as Google Assistant didn't prove to be much of a help and people rarely used it.