Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google app beta hints at three new weather widgets for Android

By
0comments
Google app beta hints at three new weather widgets for Android
Google is reportedly developing three new weather widgets for its Android app, as revealed in an APK teardown of the latest beta version. These widgets could potentially offer users a wider variety of weather information at a glance, adding to the two existing options.

The current weather widgets available in the Google app are a 3x2 widget displaying the current weather and a 4x2 widget showing the hourly forecast. Both are resizable, but their content and shape change as you adjust them.

The three new widgets uncovered in the beta version include:

  1. A square 2x2 widget
  2. A 4x2 widget with a day-at-a-glance hourly forecast
  3. An expanded 4x3 widget incorporating a forecast for the next few days

Three new weather widgets found in the beta version of the Google app | Images credit — Assemble Debug (Android Authority)

These new widgets seem to pack in more information than the older ones, particularly the 4x2 options, without overwhelming the user. Although they appear to be almost ready for release, it's important to note that Google may continue to refine them, delay their launch, or even scrap them altogether. There's even the possibility of additional widgets being developed, such as a week-at-a-time extended forecast.

While these new widgets are not yet available to the public, their discovery in the beta version suggests that Google is actively working on enhancing its weather offerings for Android users. This could be a welcome addition for those who rely on the Google app for their weather information.

It's also worth noting that APK teardowns are not always a reliable indicator of future features. Sometimes, features discovered in this way never make it to the final release. Therefore, it's essential to temper expectations and wait for an official announcement from Google before getting too excited about these new widgets.

The discovery of these three new weather widgets in the Google app beta is an interesting development for Android users. While their release is not guaranteed, it indicates that Google is exploring ways to provide more comprehensive and convenient weather information to its users. It will be interesting to see if and when these widgets make their way to the public release of the Google app.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless