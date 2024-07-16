Google app beta hints at three new weather widgets for Android

Three new weather widgets found in the beta version of the Google app | Images credit — Assemble Debug (Android Authority)





These new widgets seem to pack in more information than the older ones, particularly the 4x2 options, without overwhelming the user. Although they appear to be almost ready for release, it's important to note that Google may continue to refine them, delay their launch, or even scrap them altogether. There's even the possibility of additional widgets being developed, such as a week-at-a-time extended forecast.While these new widgets are not yet available to the public, their discovery in the beta version suggests that Google is actively working on enhancing its weather offerings for Android users. This could be a welcome addition for those who rely on the Google app for their weather information.It's also worth noting that APK teardowns are not always a reliable indicator of future features. Sometimes, features discovered in this way never make it to the final release. Therefore, it's essential to temper expectations and wait for an official announcement from Google before getting too excited about these new widgets.The discovery of these three new weather widgets in the Google app beta is an interesting development for Android users. While their release is not guaranteed, it indicates that Google is exploring ways to provide more comprehensive and convenient weather information to its users. It will be interesting to see if and when these widgets make their way to the public release of the Google app.