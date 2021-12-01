Google unveils 10 new Android features

Google unveils 10 new Android features0
Google has gotten into the holiday giving spirit and, besides blessing us with Pixel 6 deals over the Black Friday weekend, today announced it is also giving away new Android features.
That's right, Google used the very first day of the Christmas month to unveil not one or two, but ten new abilities for your trusty Android phone. Half of those go to upgrade the ever-increasing in popularity Android Auto that is supported by most modern cars now, but there's much more. Here's a list.
New Android and Android Auto features
- YouTube Music, Google Play Books, and Google Photos People & Pets widgets for your home screen.
- Android 12 phones like Google Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy S21 can be used as BMW car keys.
- Family Bell notifications for household activities.
- Memories reel in Google Photos for every holiday or other festive occasions.
- Auto-reset permissions for unused apps on most all phones, even those still on Android 6.0.
- Thousands of new Emoji Kitchen combinations for Google Gboard.
- Automatic Android Auto launch when the phone connects to your car.
- Always-on play button on your Android Auto home screen to launch favorite music.
- Faster voice-to-search button for finding music.
- Smart replies for Android Auto that let Assistant answer texts quickly with ready replies and custom messages.