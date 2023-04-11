Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
Trending:

Google abandons support for third-party smart displays

Google Display
Google abandons support for third-party smart displays
If you own a smart display that uses the Google Assistant, you might want to start looking at a new one. That's because Google has silently announced it will no longer be releasing any software updates for smart displays from JBL, Lenovo, and LG.

This was first discovered by the folks at 9to5Google, who spotted the "announcement" on a support page for the Google Meet app. The 7, 8, and 10-inch models of the Lenovo Smart Display, the LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display, and the JBL Link View are the models which will no longer receive support. Owners will still be able to use these devices, but with the possibility of some apps and features not working as well as before.

Why would Google abandon these smart displays? Well, for starters, the new Google Pixel Tablet is on its way and will be released this year. Possibly during the company's annual Google I/O event in May, which is also when we expect the Pixel 7a to launch.

More importantly though, alongside the Pixel Tablet, a new Charging Speaker Dock will also be launching. Users will be able to combine the two devices to create something that has practically the same form factor offering a very similar experience to the third-party smart displays mentioned earlier. The most obvious benefit here is that you are getting a smart display and a tablet in one. Needless to say, the tech giant is probably looking to focus its efforts on its first tablet ever.

Google, much like the rest of the big tech companies at the moment, has also been putting more and more resources into its AI-powered assistant called Bard. The company has reallocated many of its employees to work on what seems to be the future of virtual assistants, and this has started to show even with Google's previous poster child — the Google Assistant.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless