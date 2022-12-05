Finally there is good news for consumers planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max soon

There is finally some good news for consumers facing shortages of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max . Thanks to several incidents at Foxconn's largest iPhone assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, the factory is expected to turn out as many as 6 million fewer iPhone 14 Pro series models this quarter than expected. A shortage of assembly line workers is to blame.





A series of incidents, starting with China's COVID crackdown, led workers to flee the Foxconn campus. The contract manufacturer, as China's largest taxpayer and employer, was able to get the Communist party to recruit new workers and Foxconn tossed in a bonus plan. But soon violence erupted in Zhenzhou as workers clashed with security guards over the factory's COVID policies and Foxconn's contract to new workers that delayed bonuses well past the 30 and 60 days Foxconn promised.













Today, a Foxconn source told Reuters to expect the Zhengzhou plant, responsible for the production of about half of the iPhone units assembled worldwide this year, to return to full production late this month or early next month. Foxconn also announced that revenue in November fell 11.4% year-over-year and blamed the COVID crackdown in Zhengzhou.





In a statement, Foxconn said, "At present, the overall epidemic situation has been brought under control with November being the most affected period." The world's largest contract manufacturer said that it has been recruiting new workers and has been "restoring production capacity to normal." And this is good news for those planning to buy a new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max early next year.



